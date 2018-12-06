North Carolina Florence victims may be able to get more rental assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. — Those who were impacted by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina could get more help with rental assistance.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, this includes people who have already received assistance from FEMA.

FEMA will evaluate the request to determine if the applicant is eligible. It is important for applicants to keep FEMA updated with their contact information and housing status.

According to NCDPS, Rental assistance from FEMA is a grant that can be used to help pay for a safe, sanitary and functional place to stay while survivors make repairs to or rebuild their storm-damaged homes. Rental assistance may be used for security deposits, rent and the cost of essential utilities such as gas, electric, oil, trash and water at a place other than the damaged home.

For more on the continued rental assistance, click here.

Below are the details for those who may need rental assistance:

To be eligible to apply, survivors must meet the following conditions:

They were awarded initial rental assistance and used it as intended. The initial assistance award covers two months.

They are unable to return to their pre-disaster residence because it is uninhabitable, cannot be accessed or is not available due to Hurricane Florence.

They cannot pay for housing without assistance.

They are not receiving temporary housing help from any other source.

They are developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan, or can demonstrate progress toward one.

Survivors applying for Continued Rental Assistance must:

Complete an Application for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance.

The application is automatically mailed to homeowners whose FEMA verified property loss exceeds the amount initially awarded.

Otherwise, to get a form, call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) or visit a disaster recovery center. To find center locations and hours, visit FEMA.gov/DRC

Submit the following documents with the completed application:

Pre- and post-disaster income for household members 18 and older. Those 18 and older who are not working must submit a signed, dated statement as to why they are not working now if they did so before the disaster.

Proof of pre-disaster housing costs (copy of lease and utility bills, renters insurance).

Proof of post-disaster housing costs (copy of current lease or rental agreement signed by the applicant and the landlord).

Rental receipts, canceled checks or money orders showing the rental assistance was used to pay rent or a security deposit.

Return the completed form and supporting documents to FEMA in one of the following ways: