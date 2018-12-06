Hampton Police searching for suspect in car wash theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Police in Hampton need your help to find a man accused of stealing from a car wash.

Surveillance video taken at the Green Clean Car Wash, formerly the TLC Car Wash, shows two men working to get into one of the coin-operated machines.

They're eventually able to pry it open, grab some money inside and take off.

Police say one of those two men is Joseph Barber, 32. He's wanted for one count each of grand larceny, felony vandalism and possession of burglary tools.

Another suspect in this case was arrested last month, but police need your help to find Barber.

There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call - 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App - P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online - P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.