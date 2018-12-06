× First Warning Forecast: Sunshine to end the work week but rain, wind and possible snow move in this weekend

Clouds will increase overnight. This will help our temperatures to stay in the mid and upper 30s overnight.

Another area of high pressure will build in to end the work week. This will lead to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Rain chances will remain low. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s overnight.

A 50/50 weekend on tap. Saturday is looking cold and mostly dry with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We are just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Our attention turns to Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the timing and position of this area of low pressure. Right now, it looks like most of the viewing area will stay as plain rain. The closer you get to I-95, the better chance you have to see some snow mix in with the rain. We will not only be dealing with the precipitation, but it will also be windy. Winds will be out of the north and northeast with gusts up to 40 mph, especially along the coast. This could lead to some coastal flooding and beach erosion.

This wet and windy weather will continue into Monday, with improving weather for Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

