First Warning Forecast: Dry to end the work week, storm system moves in this weekend

Clouds will increase overnight. This will help our temperatures to stay in the 30s overnight.

Another area of high pressure will build in to end the work week. This will lead to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 40s. Rain chances will remain low. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s overnight.

A 50/50 weekend on tap. Saturday is looking cold and mostly dry with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We are just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Clouds will increase throughout the day as an area of low pressure approaches the region.

Our attention turns to Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. There is still some uncertainty on the timing and position of this area of low pressure. Right now, it looks like most of the viewing area will stay as plain rain. The closer you get to I-95, the better chance you have to see some snow mix in with the rain. West of I-95 will see snow for most of the event. Right now, the areas that have the best chance to see an inch or less of snow look to be Sussex County, Southampton County in Virginia and Northampton County in North Carolina. We will not only be dealing with the precipitation, but we will also have to deal with the wind. Winds will be out of the north and northeast with gusts 40-45 mph, especially along the coast. You can expect the strongest winds Sunday night. This could lead to some coastal flooding and beach erosion. We may also have to deal with some tidal flooding at times of high tide late Sunday and Monday.

This wet and windy weather will continue into Monday. We could see a wintry mix to start the day especially on the peninsulas. We will be keeping a close eye on this because as of now, looks like it will be during the morning commute. The rest of the area will just have to deal with a cold rain. The wet weather will move out Monday evening with drier weather moving in for Tuesday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

