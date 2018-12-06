Coast Guard rescues boater drifting toward shallow water in Pamlico Sound

PAMLICO SOUND, N.C. – A boater that was drifting out to sea is safe and sound thanks to the Coast Guard.

On Monday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet was notified that a 25′ vessel in the Pamlico Sound had lost its engines and was drifting toward shallow water. The station then launched the 24536 to assist the boater.

Once Coast Guard crews arrived on scene, they put the boat – which had one person and two dogs on board – into stern tow and brought it back safely to the Oregon Inlet Boat Ramp.

