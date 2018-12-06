Can you guess what Virginia’s favorite viral video is?

YouTube launched just about 14 years ago and over the years thousands of clips have gone viral with videos having views in the millions and even billions.

The analysts at GetCenturyLink released a map representing which viral videos each state spends the most time watching.

The map could make you feel some nostalgia when remembering videos like: Rebecca Black’s “Friday” ( we’re sorry), “Charlie Bit Me,” and also the parodied wedding entrance dance from The Office.

According to the map, Virginia’s favorite viral video is Zombie Kid Likes Turtles. If that doesn’t ring a bell click here for the full report of each state.

GetCenturyLink collected a list of the most talked about viral videos since YouTube’s launch in 2005. They ran this list through Google Trends’ YouTube search for each state and that showed which video they’re still watching on repeat.

Here are highlights from the research :