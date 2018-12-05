You could win a voucher good for two tickets to a Zeiders American Dream Theater performance of your choice just by entering your information below! Vouchers are good through June 16, 2019. The theater is a professional, non-profit company who provides artistic experiences to the community in a forum that fosters and introduces new, exceptionally gifted artists, composers and creative writers.
Win tickets to see shows at the Zeiders American Dream Theater
-
Win prizes from Coast Live’s Holiday Gift Guide
-
Local music spotlight with Fox and The Bear on Coast Live
-
Preview NCAA hoops season with the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
-
A musical tribute to veterans with Chris Van Cleave on Coast Live
-
Previewing Proteus and the new Zeiders American Dream Theater on Coast Live
-
-
Local Music Spotlight with Matt Thomas on Coast Live
-
Edgar Cayce’s life to be a musical at Virginia Beach theater
-
Experts weigh in on what to do if you win the lottery
-
Enter here: Your commercial could run during the Big Game, plus win $1,000!
-
Enter to win Virginia Lottery holiday scratchers of up to $100K with Coast Live
-
-
Enter to win a holiday tote bag and Nauticus year membership
-
Ready to be Powerball or Mega Millions winner? But are you really?
-
Grandmother donates organ as ‘kidney gift certificate’ to save young granddaughter years from now