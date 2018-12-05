× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A few rain/snow showers today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even colder with a few flurries possible… Highs will only reach the mid 40s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain/snow showers. No snow accumulation is expected and rainfall totals will be minimal. Clouds will clear overnight with temperatures falling into the low 30s.

Sunshine will return for the end of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will start to move in on Saturday, but rain chances will be slim. Highs will only reach the low 40s on Saturday.

We are tracking an area of low pressure that will move along the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday/Monday. Rain will move in on Sunday and rain will move out late Monday to early Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 40s this weekend with lows in the 30s. With the cold air, we could see some snow or sleet mix in with the rain. Areas closer to I-95 and Richmond will have the best chance to see the wintry mix. Areas near the coast will see mostly (or all) rain. Winds will also crank up Sunday to Monday, with gusts to near 40 mph possible.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Rain/Snow Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/NW 5-10

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 5th

1977 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

1996 Severe Thunderstorm, Hail: New Kent Co (1.75″)

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.