Virginia Beach shooting suspect in custody after barricade situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A suspect was taken into custody after a short barricade situation in the 200 block of Fair Meadows Road.

At 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a report of an individual that had been shot. Crews arrived, and took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews then learned that the suspect was still in a residence on Fair Meadows Road.

After a short time, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

According to the Virginia Beach Police, the investigation is still ongoing and the scene is still active.

