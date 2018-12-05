× Virginia Beach Man convicted of murdering wife with cyanide, to be sentenced

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – A Virginia Beach judge will decide today how much time Joseph Merlino will serve behind bars for the murder of his wife.

Merlino has been in jail since February 2017. His estranged wife, Elle Tran died after being attacked on Valentine’s Day outside of her Virginia Beach home. Tran died of cyanide poisoning. It was determined that she was injected with the lethal substance. Merlino was convicted of first degree murder in June 2018. A jury recommended a life sentence.

A judge is expected to determine how much time he should serve today. News 3’s Allison Mechanic will be in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.