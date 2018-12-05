The 4th Annual Hampton Roads Mom Prom is on its way benefiting CHKD

NORFOLK, Va. – The 4th Annual Hampton Roads Mom Prom is just around the corner and tickets are expected to go fast!

The Annual Hampton Roads Mom Prom is an all female event (you do not have to be a mom to attend) that gives all of their proceeds to The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.

The event is for ages 21+ and will be held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel on February 8 starting at 7 p.m.

Last years prom sold over 800 tickets in only six minutes! So if you would like to attend, be sure to visit their website as soon as the tickets are up for sale. The event page has not yet announced the ticket sale date.

The event’s hosts, Hampton Roads Mom Prom, made a Facebook post about the event saying to “Pull out an old prom, bridesmaid, wedding dress, or pick something up from your local thrift store!”

There will be lots of dancing, a silent auction, food and drinks, tacky dress contest, a ‘most glamorous’ award, and will crown a prom queen at the end of the night! The event page also mentions that there will be a lot of changes for this years prom but those details are still to come.

To find out more about this event visit their hosts Facebook page.