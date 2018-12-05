Suspect in custody after Suffolk shooting leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating after a Wednesday morning shooting left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 11:50 a.m. for an incident at a residence in the 200 block of Columbus Avenue. When crews arrived, they found an adult man suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The man was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel before being taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

An adult male suspect is currently in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.

