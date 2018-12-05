Suffolk Police report potential police officer impersonator

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is advising citizens to be on the lookout for a potential police officer impersonator.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, a postal worker in a marked truck was stopped by an individual she believed to be a police officer in the area of Bank Street and Pinner Street. She told police that she heard what she thought was a siren chirp behind her.

According to police, the subject approached the vehicle and had a conversation with the postal worker, then left the scene.

The man is described as a black male between 45 and 50 years old and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He had a medium build with short hair, glasses and a mustache, and was wearing a long-sleeved black polo and black jeans. His vehicle was a royal blue four-door Taurus with black trim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.