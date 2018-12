CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are in the 2100 block of South Military Hwy with an armed man.

The man is believed to be wanted for a homicide in Currituck County, N.C.

Roads are blocked on South Military Hwy, between Kelland Drive and the North Battlefield Blvd interchange.

Campostella Road between Portlock Road and Lindale Drive is also blocked. Citizens are asked to avoid this area.

