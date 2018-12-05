Police searching for suspect after dog shot, killed in Portsmouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Michelle Livingston, a dog trainer who has three dogs of her own, recalls the moment before police came to take the gray and white pit bull to a local vet – where he was later euthanized.

“He was sitting there licking my hands the entire time. I don’t understand why someone would shoot a dog let alone multiple shots at a dog," said Livingston.

It was around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when Michelle said she heard four gun shots echo through the Cradock area in Portsmouth.

But, it wasn’t until she went outside to see what was going on where she witnessed who was shot.

“There was a dog covered in blood. He was a pit mix. He was gray and white. He probably weighed around 80 pounds or so I’d say," said Livingston.

Michelle said she was able to loop a belt around him, as she tried to help the dog – allowing the pit bull to lay down on the ground. That’s when Michelle said she noticed the puddles of blood down the street.

Just a couple of months ago, Michelle says a chihuahua was shot twice around the same area. The recent dog shootings have left Michelle concerned when it comes to other dogs and cats running around free.

Police said they are still looking for a suspect and they do not know who owns the dog.

If you ave any information that can help call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.