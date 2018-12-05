Police looking for armed suspect in Newport News home invasion

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are looking for a man who forced his way into a home Tuesday night.

According to police, at 6:50 p.m., they received a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 600 block of North Avenue. Once they arrived, a 24-year-old woman said an unknown man forced his way inside through the back door, armed with a firearm.

Police said the woman told them the man waved a gun at her and one of three juveniles.

The man fled the home without taking anything. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a tall, slim male wearing a white t-shirt and a dark hoodie.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.