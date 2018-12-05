ODU men’s hoops tops William & Mary to complete Virginia “revenge tour”

W&M cut its halftime 10-point halftime deficit down to three, 37-34, after starting the second half on an 11-3 run in the opening 3:40, but would get no closer as the Monarchs closed the contest on a 34-19 run to claim an 18-point victory on Wednesday night in Norfolk.

B.J. Stith (7-13 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-4 FT) finished the contest with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. Ahmad Caver also poured in a game-high 20 points, to go along with five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Marquis Godwin scored a career-high 14 points, while Jason Wade chipped in three points, eight rebounds and five assists.

For the game, Old Dominion shot a season high 50.0% (27-54) from the floor and 43.5% (10-23) from three-point range. The Monarchs connected on 77.8% (7-9) from the free-throw line. ODU held William & Mary to 35.0% (21-60) shooting from the field and 19.2% (5-26) from deep. The Tribe shot 46.2% (6-13) from the charity stripe for the contest.

In a first half that ODU led by as many as 16, the Monarchs claimed a 10-point lead at halftime, behind a half-high 11 points from Godwin (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT). Old Dominion’s defense held the Tribe to 28.1% (9-32) shooting from the floor and 20.0% (3-15) from three-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

The Monarchs lead the all-time series, 68-22.

Old Dominion will return to the hardwood on Sunday, Dec. 9, when the Monarchs welcome Fairfield to the Ted Constant Convocation for a 1:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Sunday afternoon’s game will stream on C-USA TV.