Norfolk and Portsmouth residents can now apply for tunnel toll relief

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation announced the start of the 2019 Toll Relief Program enrollment period. Qualified Norfolk and Portsmouth residents who travel through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels can receive financial support through the Toll Relief Program. E-ZPass Costumer Service Centers in Norfolk and Portsmouth are offering an in-person enrollment period that is designed to protect personal information and provide real-time approval; this begins Dec. 1, 2018, and will continue through Feb. 15, 2019. Toll Relief benefits will start on March 1, 2019.

To qualify for Toll Relief, participants must Reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth One of the following is required for proof of residency: Driver’s license

Utility, telephone or cable bill

Checking or savings account statement

Property tax bill

Mortgage or proof of home ownership

Rental contract

Military documentation confirming residency

Earn $30,000 or less per year

One of the following is required for proof of income:

W-2

1099-MISC

One month of pay stubs

IRS 1040

Employer’s statement

Self-declaration of no income

Have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account

A 75-cent refund is credited to the Virginia E-ZPass account for each trip once the member’s Virginia E-ZPass transponder records eight or more trips through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels during a calendar month. There’s no limit on the number of discounted trips in a calendar month. Current members will need to re-enroll to receive the 2019 Toll Relief Program benefits. Elizabeth River Crossings, operators of the Downtown and Midtown tunnels, is providing the Commonwealth with $500,000 a year for 10 years to help neutralize tolls costs for financially stressed members. This is the third year of the Toll Relief program.