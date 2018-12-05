Watch: State funeral of former President George H.W. Bush

Music news from Corey Crockett at MOViN 107-7 on Coast Live

Posted 1:41 pm, December 5, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Music and celebrity news from Corey Crockett from The Danny Show on MOViN 107-7 (Movin1077.com) including Ariana Grande going retro comedy in her latest video,  Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have officially tied the knot, and Taylor Swift's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' seems to be doing just fine.