Medical cannabis facility to open in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A New York-based medical cannabis company has received approval and license from the state of Virginia to produce cannabis oil in Portsmouth.

Columbia Care will open its Portsmouth dispensary in spring 2019, and will cultivate, produce and dispense cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THC-A) oil, capsules and creams.

Its products are intended for state-registered patients suffering from chronic illnesses, such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy and cancer, as well as patients with other diseases and injuries causing pain.

The company will initially be staffed by about 24 employees, including chemists, scientists, horticulturalists and dispensers.

