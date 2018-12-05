HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Over the course of a career, college graduates earn $1 million more than high school graduates without a degree over their lifetime. Dr. Laurie M. Joyner, President of St. Xavier shares what education means for the prospective college students of tomorrow and how to make the best choices based on personal growth and financial goals. Learn more at Sxu.edu.
Learning the ROI of a college education on Coast Live
-
Virginia Beach City Public Schools announces dual-enrollment numbers rising
-
Virginia Tech leads study into brain trauma, epilepsy connection
-
15 most dangerous jobs in the United States
-
TCC receives fourth grant towards trucking career training program
-
First African American woman to enlist in Coast Guard dies at 103
-
-
WATCH: Lefty Driesell discusses days in Norfolk, Newport News during Hall of Fame speech
-
Hokies’ Frank Beamer to receive Bear Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award
-
Midterm elections guide for Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina
-
More than 40 business representatives to attend Fall Career Fair at Thomas Nelson
-
Chesapeake’s Dré Bly reportedly returning to UNC to serve as Tar Heels assistant coach
-
-
Virginia Tech College of Engineering moves upward in national ranking
-
Balancing your savings goals: how to save for both college and retirement
-
Virginia Beach’s Chris Taylor calls first walk-off home run ‘biggest hit’ of his career