Watch: State funeral of former President George H.W. Bush

Learning the ROI of a college education on Coast Live

Posted 2:03 pm, December 5, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -  Over the course of a career, college graduates earn $1 million more than high school graduates without a degree over their lifetime. Dr. Laurie M. Joyner, President of St. Xavier shares what education means for the prospective college students of tomorrow and how to make the best choices based on personal growth and financial goals. Learn more at Sxu.edu.