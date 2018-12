Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will offer a dozen doughnuts for $1 with purchase of another dozen on “Day of the Dozens” — Wednesday, December 12, or 12/12.

Customers who purchase any dozen doughnuts can also purchase one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just one dollar.

The offer is limited to two $1 dozens per customer.

To check if your local Krispy Kreme is participating, click here.