Hunter accidentally shot and killed in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. – Virginia Conservation Police are investigating an accidental shooting in Southampton County.

Officers told News 3 deputies got called to Sadler Road in Ivor just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of a man being shot.

They said two hunters were walking to their stand when one of the men’s guns accidentally discharged, striking and killing the other man.

The victim has been identified as 69-year-old William Huskey, Jr. of Newport News.

“The family has asked for privacy, so I’m going to respect their wishes,” Sgt. Brandon Woodruff said. “They’re, at this point, you can imagine they’re pretty upset about it.”

No foul play is suspected.