First Warning Forecast: Sunshine builds in Thursday but temperatures stay well-below normal

Cold and clear tonight as an area of high pressure builds over the area. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and low 30s, making for a very cold start to the day.

Plenty of sunshine and cold temperatures to start the day Thursday. Make sure you bundle up as you head out to the bus stop! Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will remain well-below normal. Expect highs in the mid and upper 40s. A cold front will move through the area late. This is a dry front, so we won’t be expecting any precipitation, but we will see an increase in clouds.

Another area of high pressure will build in to end the work week. This will lead to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. Rain chances will remain low. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s overnight.

A 50/50 weekend on tap. Saturday is looking cold and mostly dry with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. We are just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower. Our attention turns to Sunday as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. There is still a lot of uncertainty on the timing and position of this area of low pressure. Right now, it looks like most of the viewing area will stay as plain rain. The closer you get to I-95, the better chance you have to see some snow mix in with the rain. We will not only be dealing with the precipitation, but it will also be windy. Winds will be out of the north and northeast with gusts up to 40 mph, especially along the coast. This could lead to some coastal flooding and beach erosion.

This wet and windy weather will continue into Monday, with improving weather for Tuesday.

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds by late day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: SW around 10 mph.

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

