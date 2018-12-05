Cuba among cruise lineup options from Norfolk in 2020

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s cruise ship program is offering something new and for the very first time!

In 2020, Carnival Cruise Lines will deploy two ships from Nauticus, and offer two opportunities to visit Cuba to local cruisers. The two newly remodeled crews ships, Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Radiance, will offer spring and fall Bahamas cruises. The Carnival Radiance will include Havana, Cuba, as a port-of-call on its October 18 and October 25 sailings.

“We want to offer Cuba from more home ports,” Carnival’s COO Gus Antorcha told Cruise Critic Magazine. “There is demand for those itineraries…it also opens up different types of ports and itineraries for past guests.”

Carnival Sunrise will operate two five-night and one six-night Bahamas cruises. The Carnival Radiance will offer one 6-night Bahamas sailing, one 5-night Bahamas trip, and two week-long trips that include Havana.

“We’re so proud to welcome Carnival to Norfolk next year and in 2020,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus’ Executive Director. “This commitment and itinerary offering is indicative of the cruise line’s confidence in our regional market.”

The Carnival Sunrise will also sail from Norfolk in 2019. The Sunrise and Radiance will offer an enhanced on board experience that includes refurbished staterooms. Also, the Carnival Radiance will debut the first at-sea version of Shaquille O’Neal’s Vegas-based restaurant, Big Chicken.