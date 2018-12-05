Armed heroin, fentanyl dealer sentenced to 11 years

NORFOLK, Va. – A New York City man living in Virginia Beach was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for dealing heroin and fentanyl, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Michael Thomas Jamison, Jr., 34, was arrested during a joint HSI and Virginia Beach Police Department operation. He attempted to sell approximately 150 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl to officers.

A search warrant executed at Jamison’s home led to the recovery of an additional 620 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, more than $10,000 in cash and two loaded handguns.

Jamison is a convicted felon due to multiple previous drug convictions in New York and Maryland.