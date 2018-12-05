HAMPTON, Va. – Are you decorating your home or business for the holidays but need a little inspiration that won’t blow your budget?

Christy Greene owner of Sparkle Holiday Design says decorating your business for the holidays helps bring in more customers and revenue over the holidays. People want to stay at a hotel or shop in a store that feels warm and festive.

If you are trying to decorate your home but are worried about your budget, Greene says use what you already have in your home. Pick a free printable from online with phrases like “Oh Deer” or “Merry and Bright” and put them into frames you already have.

You can fill a basket or cake tray you already own with tinsel and some of the ornaments left over from the tree.

When it comes to decorating your tree don’t be afraid to add unique elements other than traditional ornaments. You can put figurines like the nutcracker or Santa in the tree. You can also decorate your tree in a way that represents your own style. You can use ornaments to create a color scheme or a theme.

Greene says using metal and vintage items are a popular way to decorate for the holidays right now.

She says bohemian chic is also very popular for Christmas decor too. Lots of bright colors, pom poms, crocheted stuff, dream catchers and crystals.

If you need more inspiration, Greene says “magazines are always a source of inspiration for me. You can use what you already have as part of your decorations like dishes, books, magazines, cake plates, pictures, and old Christmas cards.”