Enter here: Your commercial could run in the Big Game and take home $1,000!

Have you ever dreamed about being on TV in the most watched sporting event ever?
News 3 and BayPort Credit Union are giving you the chance to produce and star in a commercial that will air in the Big Game on February 3.
Submit your 20 second BayPort Credit Union commercial for your chance to win $1,000. Best of all, the winning ad airs during “The Big Game” right here on News 3.
Starting Monday, December 10 you can submit your commercial below until 11:59 p.m. on January 6. Then voting will start January 7 and last until January 27.
In order to win the contest your commercial needs to meet the following guidelines provided by BayPort Credit Union:
- Please do not mention any APR, APY, loan terms, or payment examples as this triggers additional disclosures.
- No video of bank robberies or theft.
- No mention of other credit unions by name or reference to other credit unions in a negative manner.
- No reference to BayPort Insurance or BayPort Financial as these are separate entities.
- Do not mention BayPort members by name or reference account numbers, real or made up.
- Do not show any real account information such as, but not limited to, checks, debit or credit cards, statements or Online Banking.
- Do not mention third-party vendors such as FoolProof, HomeAdvantage, Student Choice Loans, or other credit union affiliates.
For full official contest rules click here.