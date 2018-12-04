Enter here: Your commercial could run in the Big Game and take home $1,000!

Have you ever dreamed about being on TV in the most watched sporting event ever?

News 3 and BayPort Credit Union are giving you the chance to produce and star in a commercial that will air in the Big Game on February 3.

Submit your 20 second BayPort Credit Union commercial for your chance to win $1,000. Best of all, the winning ad airs during “The Big Game” right here on News 3.

Starting Monday, December 10 you can submit your commercial below until 11:59 p.m. on January 6. Then voting will start January 7 and last until January 27.

In order to win the contest your commercial needs to meet the following guidelines provided by BayPort Credit Union:

Please do not mention any APR, APY, loan terms, or payment examples as this triggers additional disclosures.

No video of bank robberies or theft.

No mention of other credit unions by name or reference to other credit unions in a negative manner.

No reference to BayPort Insurance or BayPort Financial as these are separate entities.

Do not mention BayPort members by name or reference account numbers, real or made up.

Do not show any real account information such as, but not limited to, checks, debit or credit cards, statements or Online Banking.

Do not mention third-party vendors such as FoolProof, HomeAdvantage, Student Choice Loans, or other credit union affiliates.

For full official contest rules click here.