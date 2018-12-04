Williamsburg Police officer saves puppy from makeshift shelter

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – One local police officer saved a dog from going through a pretty “ruff” time this holiday season.

In a Facebook post, the Williamsburg Police Department said that one of its officers, Officer Demarest, responded to a call that a puppy was found in a makeshift shelter along Merrimac Trail over the weekend.

The dog was taken to the Heritage Humane Society and its owner has been found. The matter has also been referred to Animal Control to make sure the dog will be cared for.

Williamsburg Police are reminding those who are considering getting or giving a pet for the holiday season that animals require lots of time and attention from their new families.