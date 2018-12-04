Tyler Perry to bring final ‘Madea’ stage play tour to Norfolk in 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Actor, playwright, filmmaker and comedian Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” will make a stop at Old Dominion University’s Ted Constant Center next year.

The nationwide tour kicks off in Oakland on January 18, 2019 and will wrap at Radio City Music Hall in New York City at the end of May.

Perry made headlines in October when he announced he would no longer play the role of Mabel “Madea” Simmons after the stage play and upcoming film “Madea’s Family Funeral,” which will hit theaters on March 1, 2019.

“Madea’s Farewell Play Tour,” Perry’s 21st stage play, will also star Tamela Mann, David Mann and Cassi Davis Patton.

Fans will be able to attend four dates during the Norfolk stop:

Saturday, May 4 at 4 p.m. – $125, $95, $75, $60 and $45

Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. – $125, $105, $95, $85 and $45

Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. – $125, $90, $80, $70 and $45

Sunday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. – $125, $90, $80, $70 and $45

Tickets for the show at the Ted Constant Center go on sale on Friday, December 7 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here, by visiting the Constant Center Box Office located at 4320 Hampton Boulevard or by calling 877-YNOT-TIX.