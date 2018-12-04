× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: A 20 degree drop in temperatures

Much cooler today and for the rest of the week… Grab the coat this morning, temperatures will start in the 40s this morning. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds again today. Highs will only warm to near 50 this afternoon, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows falling into the mid 30s.

Even colder air moves in for the second half of the week. Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Wednesday, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a few isolated showers possible. Sunshine will return for the end of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Cold air sticks around for the weekend but we are tracking an area of low pressure moving our way. Clouds will build in on Saturday with an isolated shower possible. Rain chances will go up on Sunday as the area of low pressure slides to our south. Highs will stay in the 40s this weekend with lows in the 30s. With the cold air, we could see some snow or sleet mix in with the rain. Areas closer to I-95 will have the best chance to see the wintry mix. Areas near the coast will see mostly (or all) rain.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Much Cooler. Highs near 50. Winds: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

December 4th

2002 Winter Storm: 4″-7″ Central Virginia, 1”-4″/Ice Eastern Shore, Southeast VA

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

