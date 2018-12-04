Three airlifted by three helicopters from Southampton County crash

Southampton, Va. — Three helicopters transported three patients after a two-vehicle crash in Southampton County around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, the crash was in the intersection of Cypress Bridge Rd. and General Thomas Hwy (route 671). They added that when first responders arrived they found two vehicles with heavy damage and one overturned with three people injured inside.

Among those who responded to the crash were the Newsoms Volunteer Fire Department, Boykins Fire-Rescue, the Courtland Volunteer Rescue Squad, Capron Fire-Rescue, the Courtland Fire Department. Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance and Virginia State Police Medflight helped airlift the three patients.

The intersection where the crash happened was closed for about an hour but is now back open.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Southampton Sheriff’s Office.