Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Game Guy from the Virginia Lottery brings the holiday spirit with scratcher games just for the holidays and a special giveaway for a lucky viewer.

Learn more about the new Pacman game and more at VaLottery.com/Pacman.

Presented by

Virginia Lottery

Must be 18 to play the Virginia Lottery. Please gift responsibly this holiday season.