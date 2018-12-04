‘Skins scoop: Jay Gruden says team has ‘a lot to play for’

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Since their last victory November 11th at Tampa, the Redskins have lost three straight games, two starting quarterbacks to broken legs and one division lead.

Yet, head coach Jay Gruden reminds his team (and fans) that while all games have been lost since November 18th, not all is lost on the season.

“Well, we’re 6-and-6 and we still have a lot to play for,” Gruden said Tuesday via conference call after Washington’s 28-13 loss at Philadelphia Monday. “We’re not out of anything right now. It’s not like we’re 0-and-12 and we’re just playing for whatever, we’re actually playing to try to get into the playoffs, possibly win the division, heck we still have a lot out in front of us. Defensively, we’re fairly healthy; there is a silver lining there. We just have to play better. We have to play more physical.”

During Monday’s defeat, quarterback Colt McCoy – making his second start in place of injured starter Alex Smith, suffered a fractured fibula. Gruden says McCoy had surgery to repair the injury Tuesday, but the team does not plan to place him on Injured Reserve.

“Colt had surgery this morning and two to three weeks would be wishful thinking – four weeks possibly, but we’ll see how it goes,” Gruden revealed. “I don’t think I’ll put him on IR right away. I think we’ll try to get through this week, see where we’re at, and see where he’s at. So, if we can figure out a way to beat the Giants, which I think we will do the best we can, and we’re still alive in this thing, I’d like to keep him up if he can get back for the last game of the year against Philadelphia it would be great, or possibly the playoffs. But right now I think we’re going to hold on him and not put him on IR until we get more information about where we are.”

The team now moves forward with Mark Sanchez as its starting QB. Washington hosted a workout to sign a backup to Sanchez Tuesday afternoon. Gruden was asked if Colin Kaepernick has been discussed as a backup option.

“Oh, he’s been discussed for sure and right now at this point, we already had a workout last week for the few guys,” Gruden said. “We had a couple other guys come in today and then it’s just going to be a matter of which way we want to go. Do we want to go with a guy that’s familiar with my terminology who we worked out last week, or with a new guy to back up [Mark] Sanchez with a similar skill set, or go with a guy and teach basically a whole new kind of offense with a new offensive line and with a lot of those zone reads and all that stuff. Not a lot of time to really get a brand new quarterback and new system installed and taught in a couple of days of practice. He’s been talked about and discussed, but we’ll probably go a different direction.”

The Redskins, 6-and-6 overall, host the New York Giants (4-and-8) Sunday at FedEx Field.