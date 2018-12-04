Sick children at CHKD receive Build-A-Bears made with love

NORFOLK, Va. – Terry Friar knows firsthand how life can change in an instant.

At just 8 years old his daughter Emily was diagnosed with leukemia. It was a fight that spanned multiple years and she spent many holiday’s at CHKD.

There were many sleepless nights and chemotherapy treatments.

“When a child is going through a life-threatening disease like that, there’s very few smiles that take place,” father, Terry Friar told News 3.

Luckily for the Friar’s, Emily came out on the other side. She is now 14 and in remission and even have plans to become a nurse herself one day.

Yet Terry said he will never forget how the community fought with them, especially during the holiday’s.

“The one thing we always remembered was the generosity of the people who donated toys to the hospital,” Friar said.

Now he’s bringing that joy to another family in pain. With the help of his State Farm office in Portsmouth and generous community members, they are donating 211 Build-A-Bear stuffed animals to children on the oncology unit at CHKD.

The bears were made over two weekends at the Build-A-Bear in Williamsburg. Everything from your regular teddy bear to Micky Mouse were created.