CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – A pony is in much better condition now that he was rescued from a dangerous situation.

The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Dept said they responded to a report of a pony stuck upside down between a building and a Conex box.

Lantz Towing helped rescue crews and they were able to free the pony together.

Officials said after the pony was brought to a vet they said he had some swelling but otherwise appeared to be fine.

