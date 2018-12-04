× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A few snowflakes on Wednesday?

We have been talking a lot about the storm system that could bring us our first snowflakes of the season this weekend. But for some of us the first snowflakes could come on Wednesday morning!

An area of disturbed weather called a trough of low pressure will cross the region through the day tomorrow. That will mean scattered rain showers for many of us, but a chance for some flurries, maybe even some snow showers, in our inland communities. We are giving it about a 30% chance for wet or wintry weather tomorrow.

That trough of low pressure will knock our temperatures down five or six degrees. Most of us will top out only in the low-to-mid 40s on Wednesday afternoon.

Sunshine returns in a big way on Thursday and Friday and that should help us warm back up into the mid 40s.

An area of low pressure that will develop in the Gulf of Mexico will have a big impact on our weather this weekend and into early next week.

Saturday is looking dry and cold with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Rain arrives around daybreak on Sunday, and could start out as a rain/snow mix, especially in some of our inland communities.

It looks like wet weather will stick around into Monday as well. And as temperatures drop overnight Sunday into Monday morning we could see another round of snow mixed with the rain.

And while this is all highly subject to change, it does not look like we will be dealing with any accumulating snow in our area. But stay tuned.

