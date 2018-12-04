ODU football’s Oshane Ximines, Isaiah Harper voted first team All-Conference USA

IRVING, Texas (ODUSports.com) – Oshane Ximines and Isaiah Harper were named First-Team All-Conference USA, while Jonathan Duhart and Travis Fulgham were named to the second team and quarterback Blake LaRussa was named honorable mention. Harper also earned second-team honors at punt returner. The All-C-USA team is voted on by the league’s head coaches.

“We are proud of our players that earned all-league honors. They worked hard each week and performed at a high level throughout the year,” Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder said. “Each one of these young men is a good person, a good student, and a good football player.”

Ximines earned first-team honors for the second-straight season after another record-setting season. He broke his own ODU single-season record with 12 sacks, fifth most in FBS, and had 18.5 tackles for loss, tied for 10th in FBS. He added 58 tackles, 14 QB hurries and two pass breakups, and finished tied for sixth with four forced fumbles.

Harper also earned first-team honors for the second-straight season, averaging 21.8 yards per kick return, including a season-long 51 yarder against FIU. He also returned a missed field goal 83-yards to set up the game-winning field goal in the win at WKU.

Harper averaged 15.3 yards per punt return, including a 74-yard touchdown in the home finale against VMI.

Duhart led Conference USA with 74 catches for 1,045 yards and had nine touchdowns. He had five, 100-yard receiving games, including a nine catch, 142-yard, three touchdown performance in the win over No. 13 Virginia Tech. It is Duhart’s second C-USA honor in his career, as he earned honorable mention honors in 2016.

Fulgham led Conference USA with 1,083 receiving yards and had a league best 17.2 yards per catch. He had a career-best 63 catches and nine touchdowns, including a season FBS high of nine-straight games with a touchdown catch. He had a career-best 10 catches for 215-yards against Middle Tennessee, and nine receptions for 188-yards in the win over Tech. He had five, 100-yard receiving games. This is Fulgham’s first All-C-USA honor.

Duhart and Fulgham tied for second in Conference USA with the five, 100-yard receiving games.

LaRussa finished third in Conference USA in passing yards with 3,015, completing 249-of-393 passes with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 495-yard, four touchdown game in the win over Virginia Tech are the most passing yards by an Conference USA quarterback this season. He led all C-USA quarterbacks with six, 300-yard passing games. This is LaRussa’s first all-conference honor.

2018 C-USA FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Brent Stockstill, Gr., Middle Tennessee

RB – Devin Singletary, Jr., Florida Atlantic

RB – Spencer Brown, So., UAB

OL – Reggie Bain, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic

OL – O’Shea Dugas, Sr., Louisiana Tech

OL – Levi Brown, R-Jr., Marshall

OL – Chandler Brewer, Sr., Middle Tennessee

OL – Justice Powers, Sr., UAB

TE – Harrison Bryant, Jr., Florida Atlantic

WR – Tyre Brady, R-Sr., Marshall

WR – Rico Bussey, Jr., Jr., North Texas

WR – Quez Watkins, So., Southern Miss

DEFENSE

DL – Alex Highsmith, R-Jr., Charlotte

DL – Jaylon Ferguson, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech

DL – LaDarius Hamilton, Jr., North Texas

DL – Oshane Ximines, Sr., Old Dominion

DL – Jacques Turner, R-Jr., Southern Miss

LB – Sage Lewis, R-Jr., FIU

LB – Darius Harris, R-Sr., Middle Tennessee

LB – EJ Ejiya, R-Sr., North Texas

DB – Amik Robertson, So., Louisiana Tech

DB – Malik Gant, R-Jr., Marshall

DB – Reed Blankenship, Sr., Middle Tennessee

DB – Kemon Hall, Sr., North Texas

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Cole Hedlund, Gr., North Texas

P – Jack Fox, Sr., Rice

KR – Isaiah Harper, Sr., Old Dominion

PR – Maurice Alexander, R-Jr., FIU

LS – Matt Beardall, Jr., Marshall

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Mason Fine, Jr., North Texas

RB – Benny LeMay, Jr., Charlotte

RB – DeAndre Torrey, So., North Texas

OL – Nate Davis, R-Sr., Charlotte

OL – Jordan Budwig, Gr., FIU

OL – Rishard Cook, Sr., UAB

OL – James Davis, R-Sr., UAB

OL – Malique Johnson, R-Sr., UAB

OL – Miles Pate, R-Jr., WKU

TE – Mik’Quan Deane, R-Sr., WKU

WR – Adrian Hardy, R-So., Louisiana Tech

WR – Jonathan Duhart, Sr., Old Dominion

WR – Travis Fulgham, Sr., Old Dominion

DEFENSE

DL – Ryan Bee, Sr., Marshall

DL – Ty Tyler, R-Jr., Marshall

DL – Jamell Garcia-Williams, Sr., UAB

DL – Anthony Rush, Sr., UAB

LB – Juwan Foggie, R-Sr., Charlotte

LB – Khalil Brooks, R-Jr., Middle Tennessee

LB – A.J. Hotchkins, Gr., UTEP

DB – Jalen Young, Sr., Florida Atlantic

DB – Chris Jackson, Jr., Marshall

DB – Wesley Bush, Sr., Middle Tennessee

DB – Nate Brooks, Sr., North Texas

DB – Ky’el Hemby, R-So., Southern Miss

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Jonathan Cruz, Fr., Charlotte

K – Parker Shaunfield, Sr., Southern Miss

P – Stone Wilson, Sr., FIU

KR – Kerrith Whyte, Jr., R-Jr., Florida Atlantic

PR – Isaiah Harper, Sr., Old Dominion

LS – Grant Merka, Jr., UTSA