ODU football’s Oshane Ximines, Isaiah Harper voted first team All-Conference USA

IRVING, Texas (ODUSports.com) – Oshane Ximines and Isaiah Harper were named First-Team All-Conference USA, while Jonathan Duhart and Travis Fulgham were named to the second team and quarterback Blake LaRussa was named honorable mention. Harper also earned second-team honors at punt returner. The All-C-USA team is voted on by the league’s head coaches.
“We are proud of our players that earned all-league honors. They worked hard each week and performed at a high level throughout the year,” Old Dominion head coach Bobby Wilder said. “Each one of these young men is a good person, a good student, and a good football player.”
Ximines earned first-team honors for the second-straight season after another record-setting season. He broke his own ODU single-season record with 12 sacks, fifth most in FBS, and had 18.5 tackles for loss, tied for 10th in FBS. He added 58 tackles, 14 QB hurries and two pass breakups, and finished tied for sixth with four forced fumbles.
Harper also earned first-team honors for the second-straight season, averaging 21.8 yards per kick return, including a season-long 51 yarder against FIU. He also returned a missed field goal 83-yards to set up the game-winning field goal in the win at WKU.
Harper averaged 15.3 yards per punt return, including a 74-yard touchdown in the home finale against VMI.
Duhart led Conference USA with 74 catches for 1,045 yards and had nine touchdowns. He had five, 100-yard receiving games, including a nine catch, 142-yard, three touchdown performance in the win over No. 13 Virginia Tech. It is Duhart’s second C-USA honor in his career, as he earned honorable mention honors in 2016.
Fulgham led Conference USA with 1,083 receiving yards and had a league best 17.2 yards per catch. He had a career-best 63 catches and nine touchdowns, including a season FBS high of nine-straight games with a touchdown catch. He had a career-best 10 catches for 215-yards against Middle Tennessee, and nine receptions for 188-yards in the win over Tech. He had five, 100-yard receiving games. This is Fulgham’s first All-C-USA honor.
Duhart and Fulgham tied for second in Conference USA with the five, 100-yard receiving games.
LaRussa finished third in Conference USA in passing yards with 3,015, completing 249-of-393 passes with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 495-yard, four touchdown game in the win over Virginia Tech are the most passing yards by an Conference USA quarterback this season. He led all C-USA quarterbacks with six, 300-yard passing games. This is LaRussa’s first all-conference honor.
2018 C-USA FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Brent Stockstill, Gr., Middle Tennessee
RB – Devin Singletary, Jr., Florida Atlantic
RB – Spencer Brown, So., UAB
OL – Reggie Bain, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic
OL – O’Shea Dugas, Sr., Louisiana Tech
OL – Levi Brown, R-Jr., Marshall
OL – Chandler Brewer, Sr., Middle Tennessee
OL – Justice Powers, Sr., UAB
TE – Harrison Bryant, Jr., Florida Atlantic
WR – Tyre Brady, R-Sr., Marshall
WR – Rico Bussey, Jr., Jr., North Texas
WR – Quez Watkins, So., Southern Miss
DEFENSE
DL – Alex Highsmith, R-Jr., Charlotte
DL – Jaylon Ferguson, R-Sr., Louisiana Tech
DL – LaDarius Hamilton, Jr., North Texas
DL – Oshane Ximines, Sr., Old Dominion
DL – Jacques Turner, R-Jr., Southern Miss
LB – Sage Lewis, R-Jr., FIU
LB – Darius Harris, R-Sr., Middle Tennessee
LB – EJ Ejiya, R-Sr., North Texas
DB – Amik Robertson, So., Louisiana Tech
DB – Malik Gant, R-Jr., Marshall
DB – Reed Blankenship, Sr., Middle Tennessee
DB – Kemon Hall, Sr., North Texas
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Cole Hedlund, Gr., North Texas
P – Jack Fox, Sr., Rice
KR – Isaiah Harper, Sr., Old Dominion
PR – Maurice Alexander, R-Jr., FIU
LS – Matt Beardall, Jr., Marshall
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB – Mason Fine, Jr., North Texas
RB – Benny LeMay, Jr., Charlotte
RB – DeAndre Torrey, So., North Texas
OL – Nate Davis, R-Sr., Charlotte
OL – Jordan Budwig, Gr., FIU
OL – Rishard Cook, Sr., UAB
OL – James Davis, R-Sr., UAB
OL – Malique Johnson, R-Sr., UAB
OL – Miles Pate, R-Jr., WKU
TE – Mik’Quan Deane, R-Sr., WKU
WR – Adrian Hardy, R-So., Louisiana Tech
WR – Jonathan Duhart, Sr., Old Dominion
WR – Travis Fulgham, Sr., Old Dominion
DEFENSE
DL – Ryan Bee, Sr., Marshall
DL – Ty Tyler, R-Jr., Marshall
DL – Jamell Garcia-Williams, Sr., UAB
DL – Anthony Rush, Sr., UAB
LB – Juwan Foggie, R-Sr., Charlotte
LB – Khalil Brooks, R-Jr., Middle Tennessee
LB – A.J. Hotchkins, Gr., UTEP
DB – Jalen Young, Sr., Florida Atlantic
DB – Chris Jackson, Jr., Marshall
DB – Wesley Bush, Sr., Middle Tennessee
DB – Nate Brooks, Sr., North Texas
DB – Ky’el Hemby, R-So., Southern Miss
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Jonathan Cruz, Fr., Charlotte
K – Parker Shaunfield, Sr., Southern Miss
P – Stone Wilson, Sr., FIU
KR – Kerrith Whyte, Jr., R-Jr., Florida Atlantic
PR – Isaiah Harper, Sr., Old Dominion
LS – Grant Merka, Jr., UTSA