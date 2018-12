PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3800 block of Two Oaks Road that left a man seriously injured Tuesday night.

The call came in at 9:40 p.m.

Police say the man was shot in the lower body. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

