How to pack a carry-on suitcase

If you`re taking a plane trip anytime soon you might consider bringing only a carry-on.

Some airlines have recently upped their fees from 25-dollars to 30-dollars per checked bag. But not to worry – it IS possible to fit everything into a carry on. Consumer Reports is here to help with space-saving packing techniques.

Consumer Reports says that the number one thing you need to do is make a list of your essentials. Include everything: clothing, shoes, toiletries, medication, electronics and documents like passports.

Next – forget about a separate outfit for each day. Instead mix and match – 3 tops to go with one pair of pants, for example. And stick with 3 pairs of shoes. Big things like shoes should go in the bottom. Pack them toe to heel at the base for stability. And roll non-wrinkle prone items instead of folding them.

And what about your undergarments? Put them in between the cracks. Stuff your socks into your shoes. And into your toiletry bag, too.

Tuck scarves and belts along the edges of your suitcase. Save wrinkle-prone items for last. Put them in a bag and lay them flat on

the top. And try to use outside pockets for things like itineraries and computers.

Follow these steps and you just might have room for souvenirs!