NORFOLK, Va - Based on the memoir of award-winning comedic author David Sedaris, The Santaland Diaries is a hilarious one-man-show where the elf name “Crumpet,” weaves an unbelievable tale of drunken Santas, lascivious actors, and combative parents.

The Santaland Diaries

December 6-16

Wells Theatre, Norfolk

Presented by

Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org