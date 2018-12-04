‘Black Panther,’ ‘Mary Poppins’ join list of AFI honorees

A pair of major Disney-released blockbusters, “Black Panther” and the upcoming “Mary Poppins Returns,” join “A Star is Born” and a mix of smaller movies in the American Film Institute’s annual roster of the most outstanding achievements in film and television.

The juried awards, voted on by industry executives and producers, journalists and academics, also recognized “BlacKkKlansman,” “Eighth Grade,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “The Favourite,” “First Reformed,” “Green Book” and another box-office hit, “A Quiet Place,” in the film category.

Although left off the 10-best list, Netflix’s “Roma,” the Spanish-language entry from director Alfonso Cuarón, was chosen to receive a special award as “a work of excellence outside the Institute’s criteria for American film.” To be eligible, movies must have “significant creative and/or production elements from the United States.”

On the television side, a separate jury recognized four series from the FX network: “The Americans,” “Atlanta,” and two shows from producer Ryan Murphy, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and “Pose.”

Other honorees were spread among various players, including HBO’s “Barry” and “Succession,” Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” NBC’s hit drama “This is Us” was the lone broadcast program to grace the list, while the most glaring oversights would be the past two Emmy winners for best drama, “Game of Thrones” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The AFI will honor the winners at a luncheon event in January.