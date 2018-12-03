Woman gave birth the day after allegedly stabbing her dad to death

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) – A Connecticut woman accused of stabbing her father to death just one day before she gave birth faced a judge on Monday.

Jessica Keene, 24, was arrested on Friday evening, a little more than a week after her father, 51-year-old Michael Keene, was reported missing.

Last Tuesday night, police were called to an apartment complex on Main Street for the report of a strong odor.

According to court documents, Keene’s cousin met a Windsor Locks police officer at the apartment.

She came from New York because Keene’s 84-year-old mother was concerned he was missing.

In the affidavit, it says Keene’s cousin stated she found his body behind the couch, stuffed in a plastic bin.

The officer lifted the lid off the bin and found Michael Keene having been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators then went to the Hampton Inn in East Hartford to speak with Jessica Keene and the man identified as her boyfriend.

Documents said during the interview, Jessica said she stabbed her father a little more than two weeks ago.

She knew the date because it was the day before she gave birth. She was 7 months pregnant at the time.

In the same interview, Jessica told police said her father was drunk, he called her boyfriend a racist name and got in her face.

That’s when, she said, it all happened.

Documents said Jessica Keene couldn’t answer where she got the knife, or who pushed her father into the bin, or who placed the second bin on top of the bin.

The 24-year-old added it was an accident and that she was trying to defend herself.

The affidavit also said during the interview, an officer asked her if her boyfriend helped her. She reportedly wouldn’t answer, just saying that she was pregnant.

She was arrested on Friday evening and charged with first-degree murder.

Michael Keene was laid to rest Monday at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Windsor Locks.