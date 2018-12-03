Woman falls victim to theft at Norfolk Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman's money was stolen from her before she even had the chance to put it in her wallet.

A split-second distraction opened up the opportunity for her to be taken advantage of. "I should have been more aware. I just had a moment where I forgot," she told News 3, not wanting to be identified for fear of being targeted again.

She said while she was using the self checkout at the Walmart on Tidewater Drive, the man standing behind her waiting to check out grabbed the $40 and put it behind his back.

By the time she realized the money was gone, the suspect along with the woman he was with had left the store. The victim notified the store manager and police.

Two Norfolk Police officers showed up and a report was filed. They indicated that security footage caught the male suspect in the act, taking money from the machine. Detectives are now in charge of an investigation.

"It's the holiday season and people are out there preying upon anybody," the victim said.

There are some things you can do to make sure you're not in the same situation this holiday season.

Police encourage you to be aware of your surroundings, cover up the keypad when you are typing in your pin number, and double check your belongings before leaving the store.

Never leave your purse unattended in the shopping cart either. If you do need to turn your back, either put your bag over your shoulder, or strap it into the shopping cart.

In this case, only $40 as taken, but the victim told News 3 it's not about the money, it's about getting the word out that this crime can happen to anyone.

"Before you leave home, have a game plan. Know where your things are, be aware of your surroundings, don't move too fast, have a checklist and just protect yourself out here," the victim said.