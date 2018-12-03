Virginia Beach Police investigate after shooting leaves two dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon and left a man and a woman dead.

Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Revelstoke Court around 11:45 a.m. and that police responded after dispatch received a call from a person who was concerned about the well being of a coworker.

Two victims were found injured at the scene. Officials say the man died from his injuries when they were on-scene, while the woman later died from her injuries at a near by hospital.

No suspects are being sought in this case. This case remains under investigation, no further information available at this time.

