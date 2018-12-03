Virginia Beach Police arrest 18-year-old in connection with homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 18-year-old Bobby Cason has been arrested by Virginia Beach Police in connection with a homicide that happened on November 29.

The arrest of Cason reportedly stems from a shooting that left one man dead in the 1100 block of Black Duck Court.

According to a release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, Cason has been charged with Murder, Use or Display of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Attempt to Commit Non-Capitol Offense.

Cason will be arraigned in Virginia Beach District Court at 2 p.m. Monday.

