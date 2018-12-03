× Two women and two toddlers were kidnapped at gunpoint in Norfolk

Norfolk, Va. – Two women and two toddlers were kidnapped at gunpoint in Norfolk back on October 16th and police continue to search for the people responsible.

“I just tried to help them,” said one man who said he called 911. We are not releasing his name to protect his identity. He said, “When they knocked on the door I answered, and they were just upset. They said we need some help.”

He said the women said they’d been held at gunpoint.

Another neighbor told News 3 he heard the women screaming outside.

“They came in. They were afraid. I called the police. They told me they had been kidnapped,” he said.

Court records give insight into the terrifying ordeal.

It states the two women went to a home on Ruffin Street at around 10:30 in the morning on October 16th to pick up items for a man who had been arrested the day before.

When they got into his house, it states they were met by two suspects armed with handguns inside.

The men demanded money and a backpack, but it states the victims claimed to have no idea what they were talking about.

They said they were forced into a bathroom and overheard the suspects speaking with a third person on the phone who said to shoot the girls.

They were then put into a Mercedes and driven to a home on Berkley Ave and it states one suspect kicked open the front door and forced one of the women to look for the money.

Records indicate the victims were eventually able to away and get help.

“They were crying. They were very upset,” said the man who called 911. “It was kind of cold that day so we tried make sure they were warm.”

Police said no one was hurt and they continue to look for the people responsible.

Authorities said if you have any information about what happened you are asked to call Crimeline at 888-LOCK-U-UP.