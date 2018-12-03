Trial begins for former Newport News firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The trial is expected to start today for a former Newport News fire department lieutenant.

Sidney Lucas is charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

This is the second trial for Lucas.

A judge found him guilty of the charges in August and recommended a sentencing of 16 days in jail and four years of unsupervised probation.

The General District Court Clerk told News 3 he appealed the case, therefore it was sent to circuit court.

Lucas had been with the Newport News Fire Department from 2006 until submitting his resignation to the department on April 23, 2018.

Officials with NNFD would not go into specifics about the incident of alleged indecent exposure.

