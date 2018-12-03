Parts of Hampton Roads are sinking faster than others, research shows

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s been a year of water in Virginia Beach, especially in the Pungo area of Virginia Beach.

Nick and Aristotle Cleanthes know that all too well. Their restaurant, Blue Pete’s, has repeatedly flooded this year. “The fast and furious water levels – that’s kind of what’s been affecting us and our business,” Aristotle said.

Unfortunately, their story is becoming all too familiar in Hampton Roads. Water levels are rising and the land is sinking, a combination that has serious consequences. “You just add it all up and they’re getting more flooding,” said Dr. Larry Atkinson, a professor from Old Dominion University.

Atkinson explained years of paper mills pumping out ground water have caused the land to sink. Combine that with other geological factors and the area is among the most vulnerable in the country. “We’re going down,” he said.

A study released last year with researchers from NASA and ODU found the area is sinking unevenly.

Monday night on News 3 at 5 find out which areas are currently sinking fastest and what can be done to mitigate the problem.