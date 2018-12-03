Skunk found on private property in James City County tests positive for rabies

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – A skunk found in the area of Riverview Road and York River Park Road in James City County has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Peninsula Health District is warning residents in that area because the skunk was encountered on private property nearby.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Health Department at (757) 603-4277. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The Peninsula Health District said rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s. Neighbors have been alerted as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines: